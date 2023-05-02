UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — You don’t have to wait until the “Year 3000” to see the Jonas Brothers in Connecticut.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are heading out on tour this summer, kicking things off in the Bronx on Aug. 12. From there, they’ll stop in Boston before visiting Mohegan Sun Arena on Aug. 17. The tour will celebrate the group’s five smash-hit albums.

The trio rose to fame in the early 2000’s, garnering world recognition with their sophomore self-titled LP in 2007. “S.O.S.,” “Hold On,” and “Year 3000” were among the singles that put them on the map in the pop industry. The fame only continued from there; they continued with two more records before a break-up that rocked the fangirl nation.

After 10 years, the Jonas Brothers returned with Happiness Begins, once again topping charts with bops like “Sucker” and “Only Human.”

Jonas Brothers fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program Tuesday through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. for a chance to purchase tickets to the 2023 tour. Register here.