(WTNH) — Nothing screams “summer” like a good concert.

Are you itching to see a show this summer? Connecticut concertgoers, you’re in luck: Throughout July, August, and September, the Nutmeg State has a packed line-up of gigs you won’t want to miss.

Here are 12 highly-anticipated concerts over the next few months:

Jason Aldean | July 15: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 10: Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“She’s Country” star Jason Aldean is currently on his Highway Desperato Tour where he’ll be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver. Earlier this year, he dropped a pair of singles — “Try That In A Small Town” and “Tough Crowd” — following his 2022 LP GEORGIA.

Hanson | July 21: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Isaac Hanson, Zac Hanson and Taylor Hanson of Hanson perform onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Hanson brothers, best-known for their international hit “MMMBop,” rose to fame in the late ’90s, but they’re still kicking-it today. Last year, they dropped the record Red Green Blue and are playing select shows in the U.S. and U.K. this summer.

Post Malone | July 23: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Post Malone has become a recognizable star in the industry over the past few years, blending hip-hop, pop, and R&B for hits like “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “rockstar” and “Better Now.” His ongoing tour, “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying,” precedes his third studio record Austin, due later this month.

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa | July 29: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Snoop Dogg attends the 50 Years of Hip-Hop celebration hosted by ASCAP Rhythm & Soul at The London Hotel on June 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, both friends and collaborators, are heading out on a dual High School Reunion tour this summer. The pair have appeared on a handful of hits together, including “Young, Wild, and Free” and “Black and Yellow,” along with their most recent track, “Don’t Text Don’t Call.”

Jonas Brothers | Aug. 17: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Following a 10-year hiatus, the heart-throb boyband is back in the game. The “Lovebug” singers returned in 2019 with Happiness Begins, and now, they’ve released their second post-hiatus record, The Album. Their tour, dubbed “Five Albums. One Night.,” promises a look back at their past and modern hits.

All-American Rejects | Aug. 19: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 03: Nick Wheeler and Tyson Ritter of All American Rejects performs during City Parks Foundation SummerStage Presents A Benefit Concert By Dashboard Confessional And The All-American Rejects at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Tyson Ritter-fronted group All-American Rejects rose to fame over the early 2000’s, paving the way with tracks like “Move Along” and “Dirty Little Secret.” Last year, the group was resurrected for the nostalgic When We Were Young fest in Las Vegas.

The Wet Hot Summer Tour marks the band’s first headlining tour in nearly 10 years, featuring support from pop-punk heavyweights New Found Glory.

Daughtry | Aug. 26: Foxwoods, Mashantucket

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Musician Chris Daughtry of the band Daughtry performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“What About Now” rock singer Daughtry has come a long way since his appearance on 2006’s American Idol. Tracks like “Home” and “It’s Not Over” put him on the map in the early 2000’s. He only gained traction from there — releasing six albums. Fans can expect stripped-down versions of Daughtry’s top hits on the Acoustic Bare Bones Tour.

Sublime | Aug. 27: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome performs during Concerts In Your Car at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on August 07, 2020 in Ventura, California. Due to ongoing coronavirus social distance restrictions, drive-in concerts have become a popular way for fans to experience live music (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Groove along to Sublime With Rome, the ska alt-rock group consisting of former Sublime bassist Eric Wilson and singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez. The group, formed after the death of Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, performs songs by the original Sublime, as well as their own tracks.

Machine Gun Kelly | Sept. 7: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: Machine Gun Kelly prepares to perform on the ice during the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly — who has successfully transitioned from rapper to pop-punk star — is touring in support of the smash-hit 2022 LP Mainstream Sellout. The record, which followed 2020’s Tickets to my Downfall, features tracks “maybe” with Bring Me The Horizon, “emo girl” with WILLOW,

BABYMETAL & Dethklok | Sept. 9: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Babymetal perform on The Other Stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury is the largest greenfield festival in the world, and is attended by around 175,000 people. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Korean metal group BABYMETAL has paved the way for a new sound in the metal scene: kawaii metal. BABYMETAL offers a combination of pop idols and heavy metal — with cute vocals dancing over heavy riffs. Siunce their 2010 inception, the group dropped three albums, gaining recognition with singles “Megitsune” and appeared on Bring Me The Horizon’s “Kingslayer.”

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper | Sept. 10: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 07: Recording Artist Rob Zombie performs at Ascend Amphitheater on May 7, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Horror enthusiast and shock-rock artist Rob Zombie first rose to fame with the heavy metal band White Zombie. He then embarked on his solo career — dropping the smash-hit single “Dragula” — and has since released seven records. He’ll be joined by “School’s Out’s” Alice Cooper, fellow shock-rock star known for his raspy voice and pyrotechnics.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band | Sept. 16: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Bruce Springsteen performs at Barclays Center on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Boss will stop in Connecticut with the E Street Band to round-out the summer. Throughout his career, spanning over 30 years, Springsteen recorded a whopping 21 albums. The “Dancing in the Dark” singer’s gigs are described as energetic and eventful — lasting up to four hours at times.