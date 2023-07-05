(WTNH) — Nothing screams “summer” like a good concert.
Are you itching to see a show this summer? Connecticut concertgoers, you’re in luck: Throughout July, August, and September, the Nutmeg State has a packed line-up of gigs you won’t want to miss.
Here are 12 highly-anticipated concerts over the next few months:
Jason Aldean | July 15: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
“She’s Country” star Jason Aldean is currently on his Highway Desperato Tour where he’ll be joined by Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver. Earlier this year, he dropped a pair of singles — “Try That In A Small Town” and “Tough Crowd” — following his 2022 LP GEORGIA.
Hanson | July 21: Foxwoods, Mashantucket
The Hanson brothers, best-known for their international hit “MMMBop,” rose to fame in the late ’90s, but they’re still kicking-it today. Last year, they dropped the record Red Green Blue and are playing select shows in the U.S. and U.K. this summer.
Post Malone | July 23: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Post Malone has become a recognizable star in the industry over the past few years, blending hip-hop, pop, and R&B for hits like “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “rockstar” and “Better Now.” His ongoing tour, “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying,” precedes his third studio record Austin, due later this month.
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa | July 29: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, both friends and collaborators, are heading out on a dual High School Reunion tour this summer. The pair have appeared on a handful of hits together, including “Young, Wild, and Free” and “Black and Yellow,” along with their most recent track, “Don’t Text Don’t Call.”
Jonas Brothers | Aug. 17: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville
Following a 10-year hiatus, the heart-throb boyband is back in the game. The “Lovebug” singers returned in 2019 with Happiness Begins, and now, they’ve released their second post-hiatus record, The Album. Their tour, dubbed “Five Albums. One Night.,” promises a look back at their past and modern hits.
All-American Rejects | Aug. 19: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, Bridgeport
The Tyson Ritter-fronted group All-American Rejects rose to fame over the early 2000’s, paving the way with tracks like “Move Along” and “Dirty Little Secret.” Last year, the group was resurrected for the nostalgic When We Were Young fest in Las Vegas.
The Wet Hot Summer Tour marks the band’s first headlining tour in nearly 10 years, featuring support from pop-punk heavyweights New Found Glory.
Daughtry | Aug. 26: Foxwoods, Mashantucket
“What About Now” rock singer Daughtry has come a long way since his appearance on 2006’s American Idol. Tracks like “Home” and “It’s Not Over” put him on the map in the early 2000’s. He only gained traction from there — releasing six albums. Fans can expect stripped-down versions of Daughtry’s top hits on the Acoustic Bare Bones Tour.
Sublime | Aug. 27: Westville Music Bowl, New Haven
Groove along to Sublime With Rome, the ska alt-rock group consisting of former Sublime bassist Eric Wilson and singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez. The group, formed after the death of Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell, performs songs by the original Sublime, as well as their own tracks.
Machine Gun Kelly | Sept. 7: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville
Machine Gun Kelly — who has successfully transitioned from rapper to pop-punk star — is touring in support of the smash-hit 2022 LP Mainstream Sellout. The record, which followed 2020’s Tickets to my Downfall, features tracks “maybe” with Bring Me The Horizon, “emo girl” with WILLOW,
BABYMETAL & Dethklok | Sept. 9: Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford
The Korean metal group BABYMETAL has paved the way for a new sound in the metal scene: kawaii metal. BABYMETAL offers a combination of pop idols and heavy metal — with cute vocals dancing over heavy riffs. Siunce their 2010 inception, the group dropped three albums, gaining recognition with singles “Megitsune” and appeared on Bring Me The Horizon’s “Kingslayer.”
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper | Sept. 10: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
Horror enthusiast and shock-rock artist Rob Zombie first rose to fame with the heavy metal band White Zombie. He then embarked on his solo career — dropping the smash-hit single “Dragula” — and has since released seven records. He’ll be joined by “School’s Out’s” Alice Cooper, fellow shock-rock star known for his raspy voice and pyrotechnics.
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band | Sept. 16: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville
The Boss will stop in Connecticut with the E Street Band to round-out the summer. Throughout his career, spanning over 30 years, Springsteen recorded a whopping 21 albums. The “Dancing in the Dark” singer’s gigs are described as energetic and eventful — lasting up to four hours at times.