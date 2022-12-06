HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Iris” singers of the Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their alt-rock tunes to Hartford in 2023.

The group, fronted by vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik, is heading out on tour with the rockers of O.A.R. ahead of their new record, Chaos in Bloom. The LP, which just dropped in August, features the single “Yeah, I Like You,” following 2019’s Miracle Pill.

The Big Night Out Tour is set to kick-off in Florida next July. They’ll make their way down the east coast before stopping in Connecticut on August 13.

Since their debut in the late ’80s, the Goo Goo Dolls have made a name for themselves in the industry, breaking records with 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl. The smash-hit single “Iris” spent 18 weeks on top of Billboard Hot 100 Airplay charts, with four of those weeks at No. 1 of Billboard’s Pop Songs chart. They held this record for nearly 22 years.

Find tickets to see the Goo Goo Dolls in Hartford here. Tickets head on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Goo Goo Dolls’ gig, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater announced a show with The Temptations and The Four Tops in May 2023.