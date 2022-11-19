(WTNH) — Millions of fans left the presale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour empty-handed. After a few days of chaos – and a lengthy statement from the popstar – Ticketmaster has an explanation.

Swift’s tickets to her Eras Tour in 2023 were available for presale on Tuesday, and 1.5 million fans received a special code as a part of the ticketing giant’s Verified Fan program. The program, which Ticketmaster said is meant to “identify real humans and weed out bots,” is supposed to stop overcrowding and make the onsale process smoother.

This is not what happened.

“First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets,” Ticketmaster said in a statement on their site. “Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.”

During the presale, an estimated 12 million people entered the site. Ticketmaster said that due to the huge volume of people attempting to get tickets – including bots and fans who didn’t have codes – the site experienced “unprecedented traffic,” resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests.

Ticketmaster said that they slowed down sales and pushed back others to stabilize the systems, but that left 15% of all interactions on the site experiencing issues. This included passcode validation errors, causing fans to lose tickets in their cart.

“The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world – that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and clearly for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour onsale it wasn’t,” Ticketmaster said in a statement. “But we’re always working to improve the ticket buying experience. Especially for high demand onsales, which continue to test new limits.”

Due to such high demand, Ticketmaster said that it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, noting that based on the traffic from their site, Swift would need to perform over 900 stadium shows to accommodate all of her interested fans. This would result in a stadium show every night for the next two and a half years.

Nonetheless, Ticketmaster said that Swift’s sale broke records. Over 2 million tickets were sold, resulting in the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day.

Swift responded to fans’ upheaval this week. She said that her team asked Ticketmaster if they could handle this type of demand, “and we were assured that they could.”

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” Swift said.

Since the ticket fiasco, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal called on the DOJ to investigate.

Swift’s Eras Tour is set to kick-off in March 2023. While she won’t be stopping in Connecticut, she’ll be close by, playing a three-night run in Foxborough, Massachusetts from May 19 through 21, followed by three nights in East Rutherford, New Jersey from May 26 to 28.

She told fans that her hope is to “provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs.”