FILE – In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane “Dog” Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November 2018 that the cancer had returned despite surgery. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH) — Beth Chapman, who was the wife of Duane “Dog” the Bounty Hunter, made famous through the show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” has passed away on Wednesday, June 26th at the age of 51.

Chapman was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, declared cancer-free a short time later. The disease returned in November 2018.

On Monday, June 24 she was put under a medically induced coma so that she could be treated.

Her husband tweeted a tribute to his wife: