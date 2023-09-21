NEW YORK (PIX11) —- At least one person died and multiple other people were injured when a bus carrying students from Long Island to a band camp overturned on a New York highway Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The bus crashed on I-84 near Middletown at 1:12 p.m., police said. It was one of six buses carrying students from the Farmingdale School District to a camp in Pennsylvania.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told NBC that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least five people were badly hurt.

“We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for Band Camp. Police and emergency responders on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details,” according to a statement from the Farmingdale School District.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs yards off the road in the median between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway.

I-84 is closed at exit 15 while authorities investigate the scene.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has sent the Division of Homeland Security to help local authorities with the investigation.

“I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality … We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation,” Hochul said in a statement.

Injured students will be sent to the reunification center at the SUNY Orange campus on Conkling Avenue in Middletown to meet up with their parents, officials said. Students from the other five buses are headed back to Farmingdale High School.

–Associated Press material was used in this report.