SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — The Big E is best known for its food, vendors, state houses, and of course, its concert series.

The fair always hosts a handful of big-name artists, and this year is no different. On Thursday, organizers released the 2023 lineup. The largest stage, in the open-air venue of the Big E Arena, is set to kick-off shows with country’s Parker McCollum on Sept. 17, followed by fellow country singer Chris Young. Raggae star Quinn XCII will also perform, as well as rock’s Third Eye Blind.

Most notably, famed DJ Zedd will take the stage on Sept. 29. The German record producer and songwriter — who grew to stardom in the EDM community throughout the 2010’s — is known for smash-hits like “Clarity,” “The Middle,” and “Stay the Night.”

Right in the middle of the fairgrounds is the Court of Honor Stage. Here, guests can see the high-energy, percussion show from Street Drum Corps, the alt-rockers of Vertical Horizon, and the vocalist and rhythm guitarist of Billy Joel — Mike DelGuidice.

Emerging artists will feature fresh sounds on the E Stage. These free, daily shows include sets from Connecticut’s rising pop singer/songwriter Lisa Heller, Connecticut’s hip-hop/funk group Somewhat Woke, and the New Hampshire-based indie-folk band Modern Fools.

See the full list of acts playing on all three stages below:

The Big E Arena

Parker McCollum — Sept. 17

Quinn XCII — Sept. 23

Chris Young — Sept. 24

Zedd — Sept. 29

Third Eye Blind — Sept. 30

Court of Honor Stage

Street Drum Corps — Sept. 15 – 20

Celtic Angels — Sept. 15- 17

Molly Hatchet — Sept. 15

Gaelic Storm — Sept. 16

Vertical Horizon — Sept. 17

Humble Pie Legacy — Sept. 18 -19

O- Town — Sept. 18-19

Robert Davi — Sept. 20-21

Megan Moroney — Sept. 21

The Verve Pipe — Sept. 22

Mike DelGuidice — Sept. 24

The Edge Effect — Sept. 26 – Oct 1

Jose Feliciano — Sept. 27 -28

Ginuwine – Sept. 27

Dire Straits Legacy — Sept. 28

Motown & More — Sept. 29 — Oct. 1

Puddle of Mudd — Sept. 29

Nicky Youre — Sept. 30

Lonestar — Oct. 1

The E Stage

High Tea — Sept. 15

Strange Neighbors — Sept. 15

Mighty Ploughboys — Sept. 15

New Leaf — Sept. 16

Lisa Heller — Sept. 16

Corey Rieman and the Dilemma Band — Sept. 16

Ashley Esper — Sept. 17

Workman Song — Sept. 17

Sirintip — Sept. 17

The Fool’s Agenda — Sept. 18

The Adventures of Thaddeus Black — Sept. 18

Charlie Keating Band — Sept. 19

Lovewhip — Sept. 19

Wayfaring Soul —Sept. 20

Whitney Doucet & Moonshine Band — Sept. 20

Somewhat Woke — Sept. 21

Mica’s Groove Train — Sept. 21

One Was Johnny — Sept. 22

Modern Fools — Sept. 22

Eliot Lewis — Sept. 22

Lackluster Brother — Sept. 23

The Sparkle & Fade — Sept. 23

Amanda Ayala — Sept. 23

Josh Kerwin — Sept. 24

Opal Canyon — Sept. 24

The Catnip Junkies — Sept. 24

Nice Try Kid — Sept. 25

RADiO — Sept. 25

Lexi James and Wildheart — Sept. 26

Blue Light Bandits — Sept. 26

Nate Ramos Band — Sept. 27

Ali Kat & The Revelators — Sept. 27

Laini and the Wildfire — Sept. 26

The Mighty Flea Circus — Sept. 28

Time of Day — Sept. 29

The 413s — Sept. 29

Elle Baez — Sept. 29

Yelena — Sept. 30

Moonlight Saints — Sept. 30

The Midnight Callers — Sept. 30

Love Crumbs — Oct. 1

From the Woods — Oct. 1

The Alchemystics — Oct. 1

This year’s season is set to kick-off on Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 1. Gates open at 8 a.m., followed by the buildings, Craft Common, and New England Center opening at 10 a.m.

Find tickets to the Big E’s concert series here.