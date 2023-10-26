(WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for an SUV that could be connected to the mass shooting in Maine.

Police are looking for a Blue Chevy Suburban with Maine plate 6625ZD.

It’s unclear if the person of interest, 40-year-old Robert Card, is in the vehicle.

Card is suspected of shooting and killing at least 16 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.