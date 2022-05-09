(WWTI) — Several varieties of pierogis have been recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine of East Stroudsburg, PA has recalled cheese-filled pierogi products due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Recalled products were sold in 1 pound and 3 pound plastic bags under the brand’s Grandma’s Cuisine, Berant’s Golden Eagle. There were distributed between April 2021 and April 2022.

The FDA said that this recall was issued after it was discovered that the product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not declare milk presence. This poses risks for those with milk allergies or sensitivities.

This recall includes Grandma’s Cuisine pierogi products distributed in Restaurant Depot chains stores and local retail stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Bernat branded pierogis distributed in Massachusetts, and Golden Eagle pierogi’s distributed in New Jersey.

The affected products are listed below:

Product NameUPC CodeSize/Net weight
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheese Pierogi7 1375737813 03lb /3 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheese Pierogi8 67355 0030 314oz (397 g) /1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi8 67355 00033 416 0z (454g) /1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi7 05105 70390 93lb/3 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Jalapeno Pierogi 8 67355 00043 316 oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Broccoli Pierogi8 67355 00042 616oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & American Cheese Pierogi8 67355 00032 716oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Sweet Cheese Pierogi0 67355 00034 516oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Cheese & Scallion Pierogi8 67355 00040 216oz (454g) / 1 dozen
Grandma’s Cuisine Spinach-Feta Pierogi8 67355 00037 214oz (397g) / 1 dozen
Bernat’s Potato & Cheese16oz (450g)
Bernat’s Sweet Cheese16oz (450g)
Bernat’s Potato, Cheddar & Broccoli16oz (450g)
Bernat’s Spinach and Feta Cheese16oz (450g)
Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis0 94922 10425 016oz
Golden Eagle Cheese Pierogis14 oz
Golden Eagle Potato & American Cheese Pierogis7 05105 70400 516 oz
Golden Eagle Sweet Cheese Pierogis14 oz
Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Cheese Peirogies16 oz (454 g)
Golden Eagle Spinach & Feta Pierogis16 oz (454g)
Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Broccoli Peirogies7 0510570470 816oz (454g)
Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis16oz (454g)

As of May 9, no illnesses had been reported on this recall.

Those who purchased Grandma’s Cuisine, Golden Eagle or Bernat’s pierogis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.