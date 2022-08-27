WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats.

The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, as well as apple fries.

Cream puffs, a signature dessert at the fair, will now include chocolate filling — all topped with fudge.

In addition to the great food, The Big E announced its 2022 musical lineup, featuring the legendary rockers of Lynyrd Skynyrd on October 2. Other acts include the metalcore band Bring Me The Horizon, Celtic-rock group Dropkick Murphys, rapper Nelly, ska superstars of Sublime, and country’s Brantley Gilbert, Chase Rice, and Jimmie Allen.

The fair is set to kick-off on September 16 and run through October 2.

Click here for tickets and more information.