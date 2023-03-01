AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed of witnessing a real-life dinosaur? Well, here’s your chance to be up-close and personal to life-sized animatronics at Six Flags.

The newest ride, dubbed Dino Off Road Adventure, is coming to the Thrill Capitol of New England in late-spring 2023. Guests will have the chance to witness the life-size dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus Rex and Pachycephalosaur with interactive adventure guides.

Dino Off Road Adventure ride | Photo courtesy Six Flags New England

So, how does the ride work?

The Dino Off Road Adventure is a safari-style ride, driven along a track with the option for two guests to ride together. The interactive ride offers life-like sound and animatronic movement, as well as an interactive guide from a Baby Tyrannosaurus Rex.

While waiting in line, guests can learn more about dinosaurs with an interactive QR component, and there’s even photo opportunities for the whole family.

Six Flags will also offer specific dinosaur-themed food items and drinks — a perfect way to fulfill a roaring appetite.

Dino Off Road Adventure ride | Photo courtesy Six Flags New England

“Family-fun is part of our DNA here at Six Flags New England and Dino Off Road Adventure

delivers exceptional thrills for our youngest thrill seekers,” Park President Pete Carmichael said.

“Our guests will experience an adventure of prehistoric proportion as they step back in time and

come face to face with life-size dinosaurs with larger than life effects and sound.”

The ride is set to premiere at Six Flags Memorial Day weekend, though pass holders can experience the ride early.

The 2023 season begins on Friday, April 7 and runs through weekends and select weekdays through April 23 for Spring Break. Find tickets here.