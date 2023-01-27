MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Prosecutors say the father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Adam Montgomery was charged in October with second-degree murder in the high-profile case. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office confirmed that a grand jury had indicted him.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019. Her father is accused of fatally beating her around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body. Her remains have not been found.

FILE — This undated booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, N.H. Police say they have arrested the father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year. Authorities said Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 that Adam Montgomery will be arraigned Tuesday on charges including second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. (Manchester Police Department via AP, File)

Adam Montgomery, with defense attorneys Caroline Smith, far left, and Paige Pihl-Buckley listens during a hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Manchester, N.H. He is charged with assaulting his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead. (AP Photo/Kathy McCormack)

Other charges against Adam Montgomery include abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence and tampering with witnesses.