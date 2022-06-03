BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Riders pay close attention to elevator and escalator projects. Only about a quarter of MTA stations are fully accessible, and the authority has prioritized new projects.

Two new elevators and a walkway overpass opened at Livonia Avenue along the L train. Now, riders can access both platforms from the street via the structures.

“These elevators are a major enhancement for Brownsville and East New York riders, and it’s just the start. Thoughtful design, careful construction management, and close partnership with the City of New York, local elected officials, and the community enabled us to complete this complex project,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer.

Riders spent some extra time at the station to check out the new features, which also include new lighting and camera systems

“Elevators make it possible for those traveling with mobility devices, strollers, bicycles, and luggage to get to where they need to go in a dependable fashion,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo.

The nearby Junius Street station on the 3 line will also be made accessible. A transfer connection will be built between Junius Street and Livonia Avenue stations.

The MTA said the Request for Proposals is currently in development and should be issued this year.