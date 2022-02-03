Fort Drum deploying soldiers amid Russian tensions

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum will be deployed to Europe amid Russian tensions.

Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed on February 2 that approximately 200 Soldiers from the military base will be deploying in the near term.

Public Affairs said that this is a part of the Department of Defense’s support to Allies and Partners in Europe. This is following an announcement from U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, confirming that 3,000 U.S. troops will be sent to Eastern Europe.

Fort Drum stated that it will release more information regarding which units are deploying after deploying Soldiers have the chance to inform family and friends.

