NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank James, the man accused of shooting ten people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April, has been indicted in a federal court.

James allegedly set off smoke bombs and fired a gun 33 times while onboard an N train in Sunset Park the morning of April 12. No one was killed in the attack. James was arrested the following day in Manhattan’s East Village.

James, 62, faces the following charges:

Terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees

Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence

If convicted of the terrorism charge, James faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted of the gun violence charge, he faces a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum of life in prison. A date has not been set for his arraignment.

James’ bank card, cellphone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene, authorities said. Police also said they found the handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.

A motive for the attack is unclear. In numerous rants he posted on YouTube, James made bigoted remarks about people of various backgrounds and railed against Mayor Eric Adams and complained about mental health care he received in the city years ago.