CICERO, NY (WIVT/WBGH)- Local Girl Scouts are thanking the community for its patience as they continue to navigate supply and demand issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cookie sales are a vital part of the funding for various Girl Scout activities and projects. The cookie selling season has already been extended to April 3, from its previous March 27 end date. This is to help accommodate any scout who has had their booth impacted by supply issues.

This year, cookie purchases for donation will be going to the Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring service project. This project helps troops give back while supporting their own sales goals. The boxes will be gifted to local schools and educators, as well as Meals on Wheels programs.