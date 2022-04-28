(WWTI) — Chipotle is showing its appreciation for healthcare workers through free burritos and guac.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed that it will award 2,000 medical professionals with free Chipotle for a year, equivalent to over $1 million in free food and marks the most “free Chipotle for a year” awards in the brand’s history.

How it works:

From April 28 to May 6, fans can tag a healthcare hero in specific Chipotle social media posts and share how the individual has made a positive impact on their life or community in a comment.

Social posts will be live on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Then, beginning the week of May 6, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 healthcare workers tagged in online comments to receive this tasty award.

No purchase is necessary for this contest. Winners must be at least 13 years of age or older and minors must have parental consent.