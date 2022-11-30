Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not too early to grab tickets to New England’s most-anticipated fair of the year.

The Eastern States Exposition, known as The Big E, represents the finest parts of New England with a focus on the six states’ food, entertainment, crafts, and businesses. It takes place annually in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Just in time for the holiday season, the fair is offering discounted tickets and value passes for its 2023 season, which is set to run from September 15 to October 1.

This year’s event featured rap superstar Nelly, ska-punk trio Sublime with Rome, and country acts Chase Rice and Jimmy Allen. Now treats were also available for tasting; the fair welcomed a new stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos and a chicken pot pie in a bread bowl.

Find tickets at TheBigE.com or in-person at the Box Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All tickets are print-at-home documents, offering a perfect, tangible holiday present.