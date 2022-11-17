CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Yorkville Police and other local law enforcement agencies do a great job of protecting and informing us of the crime and dangers in the area. After the theft of a package from a local home on Whitesboro Street in Yorkville on Wednesday, November 16th, the Yorkville Police Department wants to leave you with some tips to protect your mail from being stolen.

Tips to thwart ‘Porch Pirates’:

– Reach out to neighbors: Ask neighbors or family members to pick up your parcels as soon as possible after they are delivered.

– Track your packages and request a specific drop-off time when you will be at home: Most delivery services allow you to follow the delivery of your package and many also allow you to pick a delivery window for when you will be home. If possible, try to be at home at the time of your delivery

– Require a signature for delivery: Requiring a signature for delivery means that packages cannot be left at your front door where they are prime bait for porch thieves.

– Hold your mail if you are traveling: The U.S. Postal Service offers services to hold your mail if you are taking a trip over the holidays.

– Have your packages delivered to work or the home of someone who can accept them: If you know you are not going to be home during the day, try having your orders delivered to your work or with a trusted friend, relative, or neighbor.

– Keep your porch well-lit: A well-lit porch may help your neighbors better be able to keep an eye out for thieves.

– Opt for in-store pickup: Many retailers offer the option of in-store pickup, and many e-commerce retailers have local “locker” options so you can choose to have your packages delivered.

– Mount a visible security camera: Doorbell cameras and other home security cameras can be a good way to deter package thieves. If you enable Wi-Fi on your camera, you can also keep an eye on your porch from afar and notify the police if you spot anything shady. Mounting them in visible places may also help deter potential thieves. Many police departments also have partnerships with Ring Doorbell to combat porch pirates.