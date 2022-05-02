HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, April 29th, ICAN wrapped up Child Abuse Awareness Month with its first in-person event since 2019.

Today’s event focused on creating a protective factor responsive workplace, and why it is so important for people to do the best work they can, for others, especially when directly working with children and families.

“We’ve planted pinwheel gardens in both our Oneida and Herkimer County programs which are a sign of happy childhoods, and we closed out this month with our speaker this morning, Tamaé Memole, discussing protective factors in the workplace,” said Lisa Reginelli, Director of Transitional Services at ICAN.

“We encourage everybody to visit our website at ican.family to learn more about our preventative programs.”

While Child Abuse Awareness Month is coming to a close, the services provided by ICAN are always available to residents throughout the year.