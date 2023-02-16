AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) — Are you looking for a fun summer job? You’re in luck, as Six Flags New England plans to hire over 3,000 employees this season.

The hiring process will be a part of a newly-implemented “Rapid Hiring Program.” This allows an expedited online option for interested applicants. Prospective employees will have the chance to apply and interview from the comfort of their home.

“We are always looking at ways to innovate and increase hiring efficiencies for our team

members,” said Communications Manager, Jennifer McGrath. “For the 2023 season our goal is

to streamline our hiring process from start to finish by offering our all new Rapid Hiring Program. This enhanced process will allow our team members to complete their hiring information, paid trainings and start earning money immediately.”

So, which positions are available at the Thrill Capital of New England?

The theme park is currently hiring for all positions, including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, retail, loss prevention, park service and cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security, and more.

Positions start at $15 an hour, with select positions at $15.75 per hour.

Team members will receive free admission to the park, in-park discounts, and scholarship opportunities.

Those still wishing to apply in person will be able to on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main St. in Agawam. Hiring events will run both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six Flags New England officially opens for the 2023 season on Friday, April 7.

Find out more information and apply online at sixflags.com/jobs.