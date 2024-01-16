NEW YORK (PIX11) – A major announcement is expected Tuesday in the case against Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The announcement will be made after a court hearing in Riverhead. Heuermann is expected to be charged with a fourth count of murder in connection to the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, according to sources.

Brainard-Barnes vanished in 2007, according to officials. She was discovered tied up with three belts, including one with the initials “WH.”

It was revealed in court that Heuermann had a grandfather named William.

Heuermann is currently charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman. The three women were sex workers who had advertised their services on Craigslist between 2009 and 2010, officials said.