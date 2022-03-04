STONEHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was killed when her cruiser was struck by a gasoline tanker truck along Interstate 93 in Stoneham late Thursday night.

According to State Police Col. Christopher Mason, 34-year-old Trooper Tamar Bucci, two-year veteran of the department, died at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following the crash.

Mason says at around 11:45 p.m. Bucci was trying to approach a driver in distress, when her cruiser was struck by the tanker truck that was carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline. Two Good Samaritans, emergency personnel, and Stoneham police had attempted to help her before she was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Bucci had recently been assigned to the State Police’s Medford barracks, and previously had been assigned to the Brookfield barracks, she is graduating member of the 85th Recruit Training Troop on May 6, 2020. Before joining the Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Bucci was employed by the security department at Encore Casino and also worked as a personal trainer. She graduated from of Middlesex Community College and Andover High School.

Mason said that the tanker truck driver from Methuen was not injured, and is cooperating with the investigation. The truck is owned by the PJ Murphy company. The woman who was in the disabled motor vehicle that Trooper Bucci was trying to help was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Late last night, on a stretch of road that she protected every night during the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress. There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another. She is the 22d member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty. Her death is a reminder of the dangers that Troopers and all police officers face on a daily basis to protect society.

We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci in her brief MSP career and her life that was cut short far too soon. The tremendous outpouring of support shown by Troopers and local officers at the hospital is testimony to the respect and admiration that Trooper Bucci earned within her chosen field in less than two years wearing the badge. Her selfless act embodies the mission of the State Police to help those in need, a mission that we carry on in her memory.” Col. Christopher Mason

Connecticut State Police released a statement saying, “CSP expresses our condolences to brothers & sisters at @MassStatePolice on the loss of Tpr Tamar Bucci. She lost her life when the cruiser she was in late Thursday night was struck by a tanker as she attempted to help a motorist. Tpr Bucci is the 22nd Mass Tps in LOOD.”

Troop A along with the MSP’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County is conducting the investigation, no charges are filed at this time.