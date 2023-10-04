HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in the downtown area Wednesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police, just before 1 p.m., multiple 911 calls asking for help were received as well as the ShotSpotter system picking up gunfire reports. Holyoke Police Detective Beben told 22News that multiple victims were shot and the public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple Streets.

This incident happened just hours after the Holyoke Police held a news conference to discuss the amount of gunfire that has been picked up by the ShotSpotter system installed in the city in March. The ShotSpotter program is a detection system that allows police to detect, find, and respond to gunfire.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, in the past 6 months, their ShotSpotter system has detected 113 incidents involving gunfire, 72 of which happened near a playground and 27 near a school, and 110 incidents were reported near a business.

Holyoke police recovered 457 rounds, seven guns, and made 10 arrests. They also identified six victims. Police say that many of these ShotSpotter activations do not generate a 911 call from people in the area.

22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.