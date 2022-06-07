Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Music Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2022 inductees, set to be celebrated at various concerts throughout the summer.

Inductees include blues legend James Cotton, Roomful of Blues’ founder and guitarist Duke Robillard, Filipino-American guitarist June Millington, singer Bob Orsi, bassist Marty O’Brien, and Rock N Roll Hall of Famer Gene Pitney.

Several groups will be inducted, including the all-female rock group The Runaways, the folk-rockers of Aztec Two-Step, Rhode Island’s metalheads of Matthias Steele, and the horn section of Uptown Horns. Ed Stack, former longtime president of the Connecticut Blues Society, will also be inducted, as well as Charlie Karp of the Connecticut Lyric Opera.

Charlie Karp and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards

Bob Orsi

Duke Robillard

Aztec Two Step

James Cotton

Matthias Steele

Gene Pitney

The Runaways

Marty Obrien

Uptown Horns

Ed Stack

Kat Kramer

Photos via The New England Music Hall of Fame

Each induction will take place at separate concerts this summer. The ceremonies will kick-off at Waterbury’s Palace Theater where the original members of The Uptown Horns will be inducted on June 25 and will perform with the Hollywood All Stars.

From there, induction concerts will take place on June 30 at The Kate in Old Saybrook, followed by the The Center for Arts in Natick, Massachusetts on August 6.

The New England Music Hall of Fame, founded in 2019, aims to promote and preserve artists from the region. Previously, acts like blues legend Muddy Waters and Grammy Award-winning pop-rock singer Paula Cole were inducted.