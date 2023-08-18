PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down several times in three Rhode Island communities Friday morning.

Surveyors determined that the tornado “caused significant damage” on a discontinuous path through Scituate, Johnston and North Providence. The NWS said that at its peak, the tornado reached wind speeds of up to 115 mph.

It first touched down as an EF-2 tornado near Byron Randall Road in Scituate, where the NWS said hundreds of trees were toppled, uprooted and snapped in half. 12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca joined surveyors on a walking tour of the damage.

The tornado was then tracked to Johnston, according to the NWS, where it weakened to an EF-1. The NWS said the tornado crossed I-295 and briefly lifted a car several feet off the ground before dropping it back onto the highway. It then moved further into town, knocking down dozens of trees and disturbing gravestones at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

The NWS said the tornado stopped briefly in North Providence as well, where a number of trees were snapped and uprooted near Mineral Spring Avenue. The hardest hit neighborhoods included Lydia Avenue, Armand Drive and Bennett Street, where the NWS said two homes were significantly damaged by fallen trees.

The tornado was the strongest tornado to touch down in the Ocean State in nearly 40 years, according to the NWS. The last EF-2 tornado to touch down in Rhode Island did so in Cranston and Providence back in August 1986.

The NWS also confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down just over the state line in North Attleboro. The tornado briefly lifted before forming again along Gilbert Street in Mansfield, where the NWS said it tossed a 1,000-pound air conditioning unit over a one-story building.

WATCH: Tony Petrarca surveys tornado damage in Scituate (Story continues below.)

Possible tornado on I-295 (Photo submitted by George Viau)

Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)

Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)

Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)

Storm damage on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)

Storm damage on I-295 in Johnston (Erica Ricci/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Kayla Fish/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Kayla Fish/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Kayla Fish/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Kayla Fish/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree branch on Douglas Avenue in North Providence (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree branch on Douglas Avenue in North Providence (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Fitzhugh Street in North Providence (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Twins Lane in North Providence

Storm damage on Twins Lane in North Providence

Storm damage on Twins Lane in North Providence

George Waterman Road in Johnston (Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree on Byron Randall Road Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed tree on Byron Randall Road Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Flash flood on Dewey Avenue East Providence (Photo submitted by Cam Palmisciano)

Flash flood on Dewey Avenue East Providence (Photo submitted by Cam Palmisciano)

Storm damage on Sully Lane in Attleboro (Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage on Sully Lane in Attleboro (Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Justin White/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Justin White/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Justin White/WPRI-TV)



Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Justin White/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Justin White/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)

Tony Petrarca surveys storm damage in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Tony Petrarca surveys storm damage in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

WATCH: Strong storms cause damage across RI, Mass.

More photos showing the area where this morning’s confirmed tornado tore through Byron Randall Rd in Scituate, RI. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Inw6ejfcKS — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 18, 2023

VIDEO: George Viau not only saw a car get picked up off the highway from the apparent tornado in Johnston–it also made its way through his backyard. https://t.co/oKp1of7POW pic.twitter.com/K5cE1iM38q — Adriana Rozas Rivera (@AdrianaRozas) August 18, 2023

We’re on Byron Randall Road in #Scituate, where @NWSBoston confirms a tornado touched down here this morning. NWS teams are still working to determine the strength of the storm.



Public works director says this forested area used to be “pristine.” @wpri12 https://t.co/nLmVMC7i4O pic.twitter.com/9GQg3Fv9g0 — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) August 18, 2023

Just finished a walking tour of the damage with @tony_tpetrarca on Byron Randall Rd in Scituate, RI… here's what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/h6kZfUIZuQ — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 18, 2023

Officials with the RI Emergency Agency are on the ground in Scituate, RI right now. They’re surveying possible tornado touch-down locations in the area and are expecting the National Weather Service to arrive shortly. @wpri12 @MattPaddockTV pic.twitter.com/uFR1wxUUof — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 18, 2023

Completely uprooted trees hanging on power lines, damage to homes and vehicles. The scene on Byron Randall Rd indescribable. Neighbors tell me that homes at one point that they couldnt see through the wooded areas and trees are now clear as day. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0PBhjxta6c — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) August 18, 2023