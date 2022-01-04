Pistachio Lattes, Meatless Monday’s return to Starbucks

(WWTI) — Two Starbucks’ favorites have returned just in time for the New Year.

Starbucks announced on January 4 the return of its winter menu. This includs favorite drinks such as the Pistachio Latte and weekly deals such as Meatless Monday, where each Monday during the month of January, customers can enjoy $2 off the Impossible™ Breakfast Sandwich.

This winter, Starbucks is also relaunching its Starbucks Tribute Blend® coffee available in stores across the U.S. This blend was first debuted in 2011.

Starbucks has also released new Starbucks® Zero Creamers with 0g added sugar per serving. These creamers come in two flavors, Caramel and Hazelnut, and are available where groceries are sold.

Additional beverages that will continue to be available this winter include the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso, Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso,

