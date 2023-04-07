REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are searching wetlands in Massachusetts as part of the investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery, Attorney General John M. Formella said.

Harmony was five years old when she was last seen in December 2019. Her father, Adam Montgomery, is accused of fatally beating her around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body. Her remains have not been found.

Formella provided no other information about Friday’s search off Route 107 in Revere, just outside Boston. But he urged “caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.”

Police from New Hampshire and Massachusetts State Police troopers are among law enforcement involved in the search, Formella said.

The last reported sighting of Harmony was in December 2019, when she was five years old. Police didn’t open a missing person investigation until December 2021, after she was reported missing by her mother, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018.

Credit: Manchester Police Department

In August, authorities said the missing person case had become a homicide investigation. Two months later, the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors allege that he struck Harmony repeatedly in the head with a closed fist.

Police continue to ask for the public’s assistance in their search for Harmony’s remains. Anyone with information on her murder or the location of her remains is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to the case at 603-203-6060.