COHASSET, Mass. (WWLP) – The husband of missing 39-year-old mother Ana Walshe is being charged with murder and disinterring a body.

Brian Walshe was taken to the Quincy District Court and arraigned on Wednesday where additional details and evidence were revealed. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without the right to bail. A status hearing is scheduled for February 9th.

January 1st at 6:10 a.m. was the last time Brian Walshe told police he saw Ana. The prosecutor read during the arraignment the following searches were made on January 1st googled on a friend’s iPad:

• 4:55 a.m. – How long before a body starts to smell

• 4:58 a.m. – How to stop a body from decomposing

• 5:20 a.m. – How to embalm a body

• 5:47 a.m. – 10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to

• 6:25 a.m. How long for someone to be missing to inherit

• 6:40 a.m. – Can you throw away body parts

• 9:29 a.m. – What does formaldehyde do

• 9:34 a.m. – How long does DNA last

• 9:59 a.m. – Can identification be made on partial remains

• 11:34 a.m. – Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body

• 11:44 a.m. – How to clean blood from wooden floor

• 11:56 a.m. – Aluminal to detect blood

• 1:08 p.m. – What happens when you put body parts in ammonia

• 1:21 p.m. – Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them

From Brian Walshe’s phone on January 2nd it was identified he was at HomeGoods in Norwell and purchased three rugs.

Additional Google searches on January 2nd revealed:

• 12:45 p.m. – Hacksaw best to dismember

• 1:10 p.m. – Can you be charged with murder without a body

• 1:14 p.m. – Can you identify a body with broken teeth

On January 3rd more Google searches of the following:

• 11:02 p.m. – What happens to hair on a dead body

• 11:13 p.m. – What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods

• 11:20 p.m. – Can baking soda mask or make a body smell good

Walshe shook his head as prosecutors read alleged internet searches he made after his wife went missing. Prosecutors allege that Walshe murdered Ana in the early morning hours of January 1st, dismembered her body, and placed her remains in a dumpster at his mother’s home in Swampscott.

Police were seen searching those dumpsters and a transfer station in Peabody. Prosecutors say police found towels, slippers, tape, boots, rugs, and more, all with Ana’s blood. Police also found blood in the family home’s basement, along with two knives.

Detectives from the Cohasset Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are conducting the investigation.