(WWTI) — Some Turkey Hill ice cream products have been recalled due to contamination risks.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania has recalled select 48 oz. containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream.

This voluntary recall was issued because the product may contain undeclared peanuts as these products may have inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream during production. This poses serious or life-threatening risks to individuals with peanut allergies.

The recall is limited to 383 containers that may have been purchased by consumers between April 14 and April 19, 2022, with the following specifications:

UPC code: 020735420935

Sell-by date: March 2, 2023

This recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, sell-by dates, sizes or varieties of Turkey Hill Dairy products.

All retail stores that received the recalled products have been instructed to remove these products from their shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-693-2479.

As of April 21, no reports of consumer illnesses have been recieved by Turkey Hill or the FDA.