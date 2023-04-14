EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A section of Exeter is being evacuated as emergency crews work to get a large brush fire under control.

A text sent to residents says the fire started in the area of Liberty Church and William Reynolds roads and is heading toward Purgatory Road.

People in the following areas have been asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution:

William Reynolds Road

Purgatory Road

Locust Valley Road

Locust Valley Court

Quail Hollow Drive

Victory Highway/Route 102 between Purgatory and Hallville roads

Evacuees can head to the town hall or library if needed, officials said.

A number of roads in the area are currently blocked off, and people are asked to keep away and not fly drones overhead.

Members of the Rhode Island National Guard are planning to drop water on the fire from helicopters. Rhode Island State Police and the DEM are also assisting on scene.

Tune in to 12 News starting at 4 for live coverage.

Photo: IAFF Local 3328

Photo: David Almonte

Photo: Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV

Photo: Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV

There remains an elevated risk of fires spreading due to the dry and windy conditions. People are urged to refrain from outdoor burning and use caution when discarding cigarettes.

Brush fires have been popping up around Southern New England over the past week, including in six Rhode Island cities and towns on Wednesday. One of them burned more than 150 acres of land in West Greenwich.