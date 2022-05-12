(WWTI) — New items have been added to the Starbucks menu in anticipation of summer.

This includes both beverage and food items such as the new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew and Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar.

According to Starbucks, the new drink features Starbucks® Cold Brew and is topped with a light, sweet chocolate cream cold foam, sweetened with vanilla syrup.

When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip,” Rosalyn Batingan of the Starbucks beverage development team said in a press release. “The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavor in the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past.”

The new Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar combines coconut, oatmeal and white chocolate chips and is topped with lime frosting and coconut shavings. Both new items will now be available year-round.

Customer favorites will also return to Starbucks this summer. This includes the Unicorn Cake Pop, Carmel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino blended beverages, as well as the Dragon Drink and Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers.

All menu items were available at Starbucks locations nationwide beginning May 10, 2022.