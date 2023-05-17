Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WTNH) — Taylor Swift fans: “…Ready For It?”

Those lucky enough to score tickets to see the popstar on The Eras Tour will be heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. for the record-breaking three-day run from May 19 to 21. Swift, a global sensation, is touring in support of her 10 smash-hit records.

Swift said fans can expect a “musical journey through the musical eras or my career (past & present.”

The Patriots’ home turf holds a special place in Swift’s heart, as its the first NFL stadium she ever headlined. She’ll return to the stadium for the first time since 2018.

Each show will hold around 55,000 guests. In order to help the weekend go as smooth as possible, Gillette Stadium officials have some reminders for fans:

Showtimes & entrance times

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and each show kicks-off at 6:30 p.m.

and Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health, and Ticketmaster gates

Fans with field seats should enter through the Enel Plaza only

ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west

Club and suite ticketholders should enter through the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3, or W4 entrances

Find a full stadium map and seating chart here

Traveling to the show

Fans should allow plenty of time when traveling to the show, as the Friday concert will conincide with commuter traffic

Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show

Use I-95, I-495, or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium

Special train service will be offered from Boston to the Friday show, with service available from Boston and Providence for the Saturday and Sunday shows (the service is sold out from Boston, but limited tickets are available from Providence in the mTicket app)

There is a designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location in Lot 15, with a taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium

Parking

Stadium lots for parking will open at 2:30 p.m. and are open to all ticketholders

and are open to all ticketholders Parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket — no parking passes are required

Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, which is accessible from P10 North and P10 South

ADA parking is accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south

If you do not have an event ticket, you will not be able to access stadium lots

Find more information regarding parking at the stadium here

Tickets

All tickets are digital and accessible through mobile phones

Access and manage tickets through the Gillette Stadium App (available on the App store for iPhone users and Google Play store for Android users)

Gillette staff encourages you to add the tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay in case of busy network connections and a seamless entrance

The stadium’s ticket office is unable to confirm ticket validity if purchased from secondary sites; make sure your tickets are valid ahead of entry

Clear bags & prohibited items

The stadium is a cash-less venue — all points of sale accept electronic payment only (cash to card machines will be available on-site)

— all points of sale accept electronic payment only (cash to card machines will be available on-site) The venue has a clear-bag policy: guests can bring a clear plastic bag the size of a small, one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet that does not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″

guests can bring a clear plastic bag the size of a small, one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet that does not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″ Clear plastic backpacks and bags larger than the permitted size will not be allowed into the stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue — they will need to be returned to a car before entering

Prohibited items include GoPro/video cameras, tripods, professional cameras, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, and noisemakers

include GoPro/video cameras, tripods, professional cameras, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, and noisemakers Anthing deemed inappropriate or dangerous by stadium management will be prohibited

Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage or clothing

Signs or banners may be prohibited by the venue due to message content

Prohibited items and information on the bag policy can be found here

Weather advisory

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue, so all concerts are held rain or shine

If a storm is considered a public safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions on where to shelter until the concert can resume

Following the show at Gillette Stadium, Swift will head to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey from May 26 to 28.