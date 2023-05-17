FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WTNH) — Taylor Swift fans: “…Ready For It?”
Those lucky enough to score tickets to see the popstar on The Eras Tour will be heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. for the record-breaking three-day run from May 19 to 21. Swift, a global sensation, is touring in support of her 10 smash-hit records.
Swift said fans can expect a “musical journey through the musical eras or my career (past & present.”
The Patriots’ home turf holds a special place in Swift’s heart, as its the first NFL stadium she ever headlined. She’ll return to the stadium for the first time since 2018.
Each show will hold around 55,000 guests. In order to help the weekend go as smooth as possible, Gillette Stadium officials have some reminders for fans:
Showtimes & entrance times
- Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and each show kicks-off at 6:30 p.m.
- Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health, and Ticketmaster gates
- Fans with field seats should enter through the Enel Plaza only
- ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east and Bank of America Gate on the west
- Club and suite ticketholders should enter through the E1, E2, W1, W2, W3, or W4 entrances
- Find a full stadium map and seating chart here
Traveling to the show
- Fans should allow plenty of time when traveling to the show, as the Friday concert will conincide with commuter traffic
- Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show
- Use I-95, I-495, or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium
- Special train service will be offered from Boston to the Friday show, with service available from Boston and Providence for the Saturday and Sunday shows (the service is sold out from Boston, but limited tickets are available from Providence in the mTicket app)
- There is a designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location in Lot 15, with a taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium
Parking
- Stadium lots for parking will open at 2:30 p.m. and are open to all ticketholders
- Parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and is included in the price of the event ticket — no parking passes are required
- Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, which is accessible from P10 North and P10 South
- ADA parking is accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south
- If you do not have an event ticket, you will not be able to access stadium lots
- Find more information regarding parking at the stadium here
Tickets
- All tickets are digital and accessible through mobile phones
- Access and manage tickets through the Gillette Stadium App (available on the App store for iPhone users and Google Play store for Android users)
- Gillette staff encourages you to add the tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay in case of busy network connections and a seamless entrance
- The stadium’s ticket office is unable to confirm ticket validity if purchased from secondary sites; make sure your tickets are valid ahead of entry
Clear bags & prohibited items
- The stadium is a cash-less venue — all points of sale accept electronic payment only (cash to card machines will be available on-site)
- The venue has a clear-bag policy: guests can bring a clear plastic bag the size of a small, one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet that does not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″
- Clear plastic backpacks and bags larger than the permitted size will not be allowed into the stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue — they will need to be returned to a car before entering
- Prohibited items include GoPro/video cameras, tripods, professional cameras, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, and noisemakers
- Anthing deemed inappropriate or dangerous by stadium management will be prohibited
- Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage or clothing
- Signs or banners may be prohibited by the venue due to message content
- Prohibited items and information on the bag policy can be found here
Weather advisory
- Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue, so all concerts are held rain or shine
- If a storm is considered a public safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions on where to shelter until the concert can resume
Following the show at Gillette Stadium, Swift will head to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey from May 26 to 28.