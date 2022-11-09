AGAWAM, Mass. (WTNH) — Veterans, you’re in for a fun, free weekend of rides and games at Six Flags New England.

Six Flags is offering complimentary park tickets to anyone who served in the United States Armed Forces during its Veterans Weekend Event. In addition to admission, veterans will also receive complimentary parking, a meal voucher and drink bottle, Americana lanyard and button, and 15% off all retail items.

Family members of veterans, active duty, and retired military personnel also will be honored; they’ll receive park admission for $19.99, a discounted drink bottle, and a complimentary Americana button.

Six Flags Park President Pete Charmichael said the park is “thrilled” to celebrate veterans during this new event.

“On this weekend, we pay tribute to all American veterans and give thanks to those who served their country honorably during war or peacetime,” Charmichael said.

Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy a daily military celebration, live entertainment, and patriotic stilt walkers.

Veterans and their families just need to present a valid military ID at designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking, as well as the front gate to receive all other benefits.

Veterans Day Weekend will run at Six Flags on November 11, 12, and 13 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information on the new event here.