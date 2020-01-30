50 names on the New Hampshire primary ballot

MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – If you ever had a dream of running for president, New Hampshire is a pretty good place to start.

“I feel like they are going to drop someone new on us every week.” Jesse Cargill, Nashua NH

There are 50 names on the ballot for the February 11th New Hampshire primary

33 Democrats

17 Republicans

The first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary is relatively cheap and easy to file for. Candidates only have to meet the basic requirements to be president.

Instead of the usual process of having to collect a certain number of signatures, candidates just need to pay a $1,000 filing fee and fill out a one-page form, that confirms they meet all the constitutional requirements to become president of the United States.

Candidates running nationwide, multi-million dollar campaigns share space on the ballot with “unknowns” in the political world.

“It does seem like people pop up out of nowhere. Like Joe Shmo from Indiana, people you’ve never heard of.” Michael Salver, Manchester NH

People like Lorenz Kraus, Mark Stewart Greenstein, and Raymond Michael Moroz, are mixed in with household names like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

“I think right now we are needing options and people just want to throw their name out there and see what happens.” Greg Paninski, Concord NH

Voters in New Hampshire say they do their own research on the dozens of candidates before they vote.

“For most of us, I think we already know what we want to do. there’s certainly enough information online available to you to know what topics are important to you and what matters to the different politicians on those topics.” Donna Griffin, Nashua NH

For the 2016 election, 58 candidates got on New Hampshire’s ballot. The all-time high was back in 1992 when 61 presidential hopefuls filed.