Des Moines Register editorial board says Elizabeth Warren is its choice for president

DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) — The Des Moines Register’s editorial board has endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, arguing her ideas are needed at a moment “when the very fabric of American life is at stake.”

“She is a thinker, a policy wonk and a hard worker,” the board wrote in its endorsement. “She remembers her own family’s struggles to make ends meet and her own desperation as a working mother needing child care. She cares about people, and she will use her seemingly endless energy and passion to fight for them.”

Warren was taking selfies on the stage West Middle School in Muscatine when the news of the endorsement broke. After the last picture, a staffer pulled her aside to give her the news, prompting the senator to pump her arms in the air and do a short celebratory dance.

Elizabeth Warren learns she’s been endorsed by the @DMRegister pic.twitter.com/lR7xPItkFz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) January 26, 2020

“I just heard, and I’m delighted,” she told reporters afterward. “It really means a lot to me. I’m very happy.”

The endorsement, which appeared online Saturday and will be in the Sunday paper, comes just days before Iowans go to caucus Feb. 3 and amid a still-unsettled field of Democratic candidates.

► Read the Register’s editorial board’s endorsement: Elizabeth Warren will push an unequal America in the right direction

The most recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed that 60% of likely Democratic caucusgoers have not decided whom they will support on caucus night.

The editorial board appeared to understand the tough time Iowans have had deciding on a favorite.

“The outstanding caliber of Democratic candidates makes it difficult to choose just one,” the board wrote.

“But ultimately Iowa caucusgoers need to do that,” the board said, concluding, “… Warren in the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses as the best leader for these times.”

The editorial board invited each of the candidates to meet at the Register’s offices for formal interviews. Nine current candidates accepted the invitation, as well as several who have since left the race. Two Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump, the presumptive nominee in his party. The Register is not endorsing a candidate in the Republican caucus. The news team is separate from the opinion staff and it did not play a role in making the endorsement.

The board wrote that Warren “is not the radical” some perceive her to be. Her ideas aren’t radical, the editorial said. “They are right.”

The board’s members wrote that they like Warren’s plans to target corruption, expand health care, tackle climate change and ensure government works for the people.

But the endorsement did not come without qualification; some of Warren’s ideas “go too far,” it said.

“Some of her ideas for ‘big, structural change’ go too far,” the editorial said. “This board could not endorse the wholesale overhaul of corporate governance or cumulative levels of taxation she proposes. While the board has long supported single-payer health insurance, it believes a gradual transition is the more realistic approach. But Warren is pushing in the right direction.”

The editorial praised Warren’s resilience and courage, saying she has “proven she is tough and fearless.”

“But toughness can also be perceived as divisive, as can rhetoric that vilifies the wealthy, lobbyists and corporations that employ millions of people,” the editorial said. “Relentless attack mode threatens to further fracture a country riven by party, income and racial divides. Unifying the country may not be possible, but to gain the support required to govern, she must show that her vision will lift people up rather than divide them.”

The Register’s editorial board has endorsed candidates since the 1988 caucuses. In 2016, the board endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Marco Rubio.