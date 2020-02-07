LIVE: 7 candidates face off in New Hampshire Democratic primary debate

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, the Des Moines Register, CNN and its polling partner have decided not release the final installment of its presidential preference poll, fearing its results may have been compromised. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW HAMPSHIRE, Conn. (WTNH/ABC NEWS) — Seven candidates will face off in the Democratic debate ahead of the New Hampshire primary next Tuesday.

On Friday, ABC News — which is hosting the debate — announced seven candidates qualified for the debate.

The list includes entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Bien, Massachusettes Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and businessman Tom Steyer.

The event will start at 8 p.m. a pre-show will start at 7 p.m. You can watch it on News 8 and the News 8 app.

Candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds to answer direct questions and 45 seconds for rebuttals, at the discretion of the moderators. Candidates will not make opening or closing statements, but there will be a closing question.

The podium order was determined by averaging the candidates’ qualifying polls as certified by the Democratic National Committee. Polls had to be publicly released between Dec. 13 and 11:59 p.m. Thursday.