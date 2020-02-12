Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns in wake of caucus chaos

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of caucus sites. The technology is intended to make counting easier, but that raises concerns of hacking or glitches. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation letter.

The announcement came on Wednesday — days after the chaos that ensued after the results of the caucus were delayed last week due to “coding issues” of the state’s new virtual app.

Price said he is taking full responsibility for the meltdown.

“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Price said in his resignation letter.

He continued, “While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”

The state and its voting process have been under scrutiny for years from elected officials.

Many critics, including former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, have denounced Iowa’s status as first-in-the-nation due to its lack of diversity.

Price’s resignation is effective immediately following the election of an interim chair on Saturday, Feb. 15.