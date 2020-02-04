Live Now
IOWA CAUCUS UPDATE: Iowa Democratic Party Chair, Troy Price, addresses the media regarding the delay in results for the Iowa Caucuses.

 

Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results

New Hampshire Primary

by: KELOLAND News, WHO-TV Staff, and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO-TV/AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party is expected to address the media following the delay in releasing results from Monday’s caucuses.

Party chair Troy Price is expected to speak at the Media Filing Center in Des Moines at 3:45 p.m. CST.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Party officials in Iowa said they planned to release a majority of their delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST.

Technical problems delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public waiting.

