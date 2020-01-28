Push from voters for witness testimony in impeachment trial of President Trump, half of Republicans say yes to witnesses

(WTNH) — According to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday, a majority of voters say they want witnesses allowed in the Senate Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and more than half say they don’t think he’s telling the truth about Ukraine.

During the second week of the impeachment trial of President Trump, 75% of registered voters say they want witnesses allowed to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, and more than half – 53% – say the president is not telling the truth about his interaction with Ukraine at the center of the impeachment trial, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.

According to the poll, 49% of registered Republicans support witness testimony, and 95% of registered Democrats support witness testimony.

“There may be heated debate among lawmakers about whether witnesses should testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump, but it’s a different story outside the Beltway. Three-quarters of American voters say witnesses should be allowed to testify, and that includes nearly half of Republican voters.” – QU Poll Analyst Mary Snow

Should President Trump be removed from office?

48% – No

47% – Yes

Trump job approval?

43% – Approve

52% – Disapprove

Despite the ongoing impeachment trial, Trump’s job approval rating now matches his highest job approval rating since he took office. Along party lines, 94% of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing, 95% of Democrats disapprove.

Read the full results of the poll here: https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=3654