Quinnipiac students canvas for 2020 presidential candidates in New Hampshire ahead of primary election

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WTNH) — Less than 48 hours before a defining test for 2020 presidential hopefuls: the New Hampshire Primary. Sunday, Quinnipiac University students took to the New Hampshire streets, canvassing for candidates on both sides of the ticket.

The candidates are criss-crossing the state, trying to win last-minute votes. As of Sunday, there appear to be two front-runners: Vernmont Senator Bernie Sanders in the lead, and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg not far behind.

News 8 is in New Hampshire following Quinnipiac University students as they take their political science class on the road to get first-hand experience.

Sunday was another busy day in Manchester. All weekend long the QU students have been attending rallies and town hall events. Some event sat in on the Democratic debate Friday.

Sunday, they took to the streets canvassing neighborhoods around the state.

“We left the hotel around 9 a.m.,” explained Gabriel Farberov, a junior at QU. She is helping out former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld’s campaign, who is running for the Republican nomination for president.

Farberov’s goal, to let voters know there is another Republican option on the ballot if they are not happy with President Trump.

Farberov explained that being here in New Hampshire and a part of something so historic is hard to put in to words.

“It’s hard to, but its just incredible if I had to put in it words. This is the stuff people [will] be reading about and studying 20 years down the line.” – Gabriel Farberov, QU junior

Democratic student, Joshua Gorero was also out canvassing with his fellow QU classmates.

It’s the on-the-ground experience that makes this weekend so impactful and unforgettable for these students.

These students are looking forward to Monday, the final day before the Primary Election, the day President Trump and Vice President Mike Pense will be here inside the SNHU arena for the “Keep America Great Again” rally.