State politicos excited about New Hampshire primary results

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mouth Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg are riding a wave of momentum from their “one-two” finish in the New Hampshire primary.

Connecticut’s primary isn’t until April 28, but Tuesday night’s outcome is generating a lot of chatter among those in state politics.

Crowds cheered “Bernie, Bernie! “Thank you!”

Sanders has now claimed Iowa and New Hampshire delegates in the race to the White House. One of his biggest cheerleaders is Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, who proudly wore his Bernie pin while speaking with News 8.

“It was an exciting night and this campaign is moving in the right direction.” Mayor Ben Florsheim, Middletown (D)

Right on the heels of the 78-year-old is 38-year-old Buttigieg.

Watching his victory speech in person was State Senator Bob Duff.

“It was a lot of fun, a lot of energy and moved the momentum forward,” Duff said.

The remaining Democratic candidates covered a broad spectrum of ideology. Republicans are ready to pounce on the division.

“Even the democrats are not happy with their nominees,” said J.R. Romano, Republican State Party Chair.

He said despite all the impeachment drama, President Donald Trump has strong support.

“The average Americans, this president has been delivering for them. When you are running socialists…every poll says that that is not a winning strategy.”

“People are used to name; calling it’s baked into the cake. Every Democrat who goes up against Donald Trump is going to be labelled as a socialist.” Mayor Ben Florsheim, Middletown (D)

Up next are the Nevada South Carolina primaries followed by Super Tuesday.



In April, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Rhode Island and Delaware vote in what’s being dubbed the “Acela primary.”

The Secretary of the State is scheduled to announce which Democratic candidates will be on the Connecticut ballot by the end of the week. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is expected to be one of them.