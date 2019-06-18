1  of  4
News 8 School Visits

News 8 wants to educate the students of Connecticut about weather forecasting and television broadcasting.

Storm Team 8’s meteorologists visit schools in the community ranging from elementary school to high school to give students a chance to learn about those topics, ask questions, meet the weather team and to check out our Executive Auto Group Mobile Weather Lab Jeep! See some of our previous visits here.

If you’re a school administrator or teacher, you can request a date and schedule an event right here. If you’re a parent: reach out to your child’s school to have them fill out the form.

 

 

