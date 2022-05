CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Interstate 91 southbound was congested after a tractor trailer versus car crash that occurred on Tuesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported a crash in the area of Exit 22N and and 21 around 6:40 a.m. in Cromwell.

Traffic was congested between Exits 23 and 21 and the left and center lanes were closed due to the crash.