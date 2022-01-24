1 dead, 1 injured after shooting incident in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)- The Norwich police department patrol division responded to a report of a disturbance on School Street on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, police discovered there had been an altercation between two residents as two individuals had been shot and injured.

One individual died at the scene and the other was transported to the W. W. Backus Hospital due to his injuries.

Information regarding the identities of the individuals is being withheld at this time. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident may contact the Norwich police detective division.

No other information is available at this time.