NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 22-year-old New Milford man has died from the injuries he sustained from a motorcycle crash on Sunday.



The New Milford Police Department, Water Witch Hose and New Milford Community Ambulance responded to the scene of a crash on Danbury Road (Route 7) around 11:30 A.M. A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling south on Danbury Road when it struck a pick-up truck turning west into a parking lot, according to New Milford police.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Brandon Forlastro, a 22-year-old man from New Milford. Forlastro was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A female passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Danbury hospital in critical condition. The operator and passenger in the pick-up truck did not report any injuries.

The New Milford Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Investigators believe speed may have played a factor in the collision. Police are continuing to investigate the crash and seeking witnesses who may have seen the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact Officer Peterson of the New Milford Police Department at 860-355-3133.