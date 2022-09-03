WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead from a shooting at a Waterbury bar and two others have been injured.

Police say they were called to Lit Ultra Lounge at 483 West Main Street at 1:55 a.m. for a shooting. There they found a person inside the bar that had been shot and learned two others went to the hospital on their own.

According to police the person found shot inside the bar was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced deceased at 2:37 a.m. Police are trying to identify the male’s identity. The other two victim’s, a 35 year old New Britain man and 32 year old Bridgeport woman were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.