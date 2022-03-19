SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man has been charged with a DUI after hitting a stopped tow truck, resulting in one dead.

According to Connecticut State Police, there were three vehicles involved in this incident.

Two trucks were pulled over on Interstate 84 near exit 15 in Southbury. One vehicle had a flat tire. The owner of the tow truck, John Magi, was on scene to assist the disabled vehicle.

As Magi was working on the tire, a third car veered off the road and struck the tow truck. It continued traveling, striking the side of the disabled truck.

The impact of the accident injured Magi, who was transported to the nearest hospital.

The man who caused the accident, Kyle Stdenis, was found to be operating under the influence. He only sustained minor injuries. However, he had a passenger in the car who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This passenger has not yet been identified as troopers are waiting to alert next of kin.

Stdenis will appear in court on Monday.