TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Torrington on Route 202 Tuesday evening.

The Torrington Police Department responded to a call of a motorcycle vs car crash on New Litchfield Street (Route 202). Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 2019 Mazda SUV facing the southern direction on New Litchfield Street within the eastbound travel lane as it were to enter the Cumberland farms parking lot.

A motorcycle was found lying on its side within the westbound lane about twenty feet from the Mazda. Both vehicles obtained significant damage, according to the Torrington police. The operator of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The operator of the Mazda was also transported to the hospital for precautionary measures due to the seriousness of the crash.

The Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating the motor vehicle crash.

Police are asking for anyone with information of video surveillance of the crash to come forward. Individuals can contact Officer Belonick of the Torrington Police at 860-489-2000.