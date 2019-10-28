1 dead after truck hits tree on Cherry Brook Road in Canton

News

by: Nicole Boucher

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Canton Police responded to the area of 675 Cherry Brook Road in Canton Sunday evening for reports of a single pick-up truck into a tree.

According to police, the incident was initially reported by a passing motorist at 5:40 p.m. and Canton emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male driver. He was the only person in the car.

Medical Examiner personnel were called to the scene and will be determining the cause and manner of death.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Canton and New Hartford Volunteer Fire & EMS. Cherry Brook Road was temporarily closed down, but has re-opened.

The accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.

